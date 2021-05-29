‘Tear gas designed to cause pain’ but professor says more research needed to show impact on women’s bodies

Much of the recent noise surrounding transgenderism comes from debates over who gets to use which bathroom or don the ladies’ uniform. In a certain sense, this focus on sports and restrooms is important and understandable, since biology matters in both instances, and both are actionable on the policy level. But defending fairness on the field or privacy in the bathroom makes easy target practice for progressives, who shoot down such arguments as the last stand of backward bigots. Are there really hundreds of males lining up to transition just to get a competitive edge in sports? Is casting transpeople as Peeping Toms accurate or conducive to fruitful dialogue?