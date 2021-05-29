‘Tear gas designed to cause pain’ but professor says more research needed to show impact on women’s bodies
MICHIGAN — Laurel Zwissler had never really experienced tear gas firsthand until she began working with political activists for 20 years. "I was at a protest where we were exposed to tear gas over the course of about three days. And, when I caught up with some of my participants later, I happened to mention, 'Oh, it's weird; I'm having terrible periods and awful cramps," Zwissler recalled during a Zoom interview on Wednesday. "And they just shook their heads like, 'Yeah, no, it was tear gas, and we all have that right now."