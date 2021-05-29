Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘Tear gas designed to cause pain’ but professor says more research needed to show impact on women’s bodies

By Lauren Edwards
Fox47News
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN — Laurel Zwissler had never really experienced tear gas firsthand until she began working with political activists for 20 years. “I was at a protest where we were exposed to tear gas over the course of about three days. And, when I caught up with some of my participants later, I happened to mention, ‘Oh, it’s weird; I’m having terrible periods and awful cramps,” Zwissler recalled during a Zoom interview on Wednesday. “And they just shook their heads like, ‘Yeah, no, it was tear gas, and we all have that right now.”

www.fox47news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Design#Cdc#Philadelphia#Cdc#Riot Control Agent#Grpd#Wa#Planned Parenthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Nashville, TNWSMV

Risky drinking habits increasing among women, new research shows

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Troubling new statistics reveal that more women are partaking in risky drinking habits. Stacey Bridges dealt with alcohol and substance abuse during the early stages of her teen to adult life. “Every time I tried to remove myself from those situations, I found another situation that...
Posted by
Zachary Walston

Stress Impacts Your Body's Ability to Heal

Given we are past the one-year mark of a global pandemic, stress is not hard to find. Take the pandemic away, and we still have jobs, family life, politics, and sports (if you are a Cleveland sports fan) to heighten our stress.
HealthFast Company

Columbia University researchers say gray hair is caused by stress—and it can be reversed

If you’ve seen the before-and-after photos of U.S. presidents, you know that job stress likely causes gray hair. Modern presidents from Lyndon Johnson to George W. Bush to Barack Obama have entered Pennsylvania Avenue with dark heads of hair only to depart in haloes of gray. But the connection to stress had not been proven in a lab, due to the difficulty of correlating moments of stress with hair pigmentation.
Societythepublicdiscourse.com

What Are Bodies For? Beyond Bathrooms and Women’s Sports

Much of the recent noise surrounding transgenderism comes from debates over who gets to use which bathroom or don the ladies’ uniform. In a certain sense, this focus on sports and restrooms is important and understandable, since biology matters in both instances, and both are actionable on the policy level. But defending fairness on the field or privacy in the bathroom makes easy target practice for progressives, who shoot down such arguments as the last stand of backward bigots. Are there really hundreds of males lining up to transition just to get a competitive edge in sports? Is casting transpeople as Peeping Toms accurate or conducive to fruitful dialogue?
Healthava360.com

10 Warning Signs Your Body Needs More Zinc

Here are ten warning signs your body needs more zinc - an essential trace mineral. In the developing world, dietary zinc deficiency is prevalent, impacting nearly two billion people. And while the body does not require large amounts of this nutrient, it is possible that you’re zinc deficient. Aside from inadequate dietary intake, other zinc deficiency causes include abnormal zinc loss, inadequate absorption, and impaired utilization.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Research: Church Closings and the Need for More New Churches

In 2019 church closings outpaced church openings. U.S. Protestant churches endured a difficult 2020, including starting the year with fewer congregations. In 2019, approximately 3,000 Protestant churches were started in the U.S., but 4,500 Protestant churches closed, according to estimates from Nashville-based Lifeway Research. The evangelical research organization analyzed congregational...
Australiacannabisnewsworld.com

Australian Pain medicine faculty Professor Michael Vagg re cannabis for pain tells media “Substances like alcohol are more effective pound-for-pound but we don’t have extended opening hours at Dan Murphy’s (liquor store) for pain patients,”

The great thing about Australia is that men with open minds are in decision making positions (not) through out the… Read More….. Source : Australian Pain medicine faculty Professor Michael Vagg re cannabis for pain tells media “Substances like alcohol are more effective pound-for-pound but we don’t have extended opening hours at Dan Murphy’s (liquor store) for pain patients,”
CancerPosted by
Real Health

Women Drinking More to Cope, Alarming Researchers

Once indulged in mostly by men, alcohol has become increasingly popular among women. In fact, a 2019 survey found that females in their teens and 20s imbibed more often than their male peers, according to NPR. However, the phenomenon is not exactly a win for gender equality. Not only does...
Healthsunnysmilesep.com

3 Possible Causes Of Dental Pain

If you feel pain or sensitivity in the back of your mouth, it could be due to the partial arrival of your wisdom teeth. When these teeth start to erupt, they can press uncomfortably against neighboring molars, which can lead to pain, crowding, and even problems with shifting that cause them to become impacted. The good news is that your dentist can perform oral surgery to safely remove wisdom teeth without interfering with their neighbors, and without waiting for them to fully erupt and cause more problems for you.
Women's Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

Medicine’s Failure With Women in Pain

I became an unwell woman 10 years ago. In October 2010, the cause of the strange pains that had hounded me for years was finally uncovered, and I received a diagnosis of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease that is the most common form of lupus. Ninety percent of the estimated 3.5 million people who have it are women. Like many other autoimmune and chronic diseases that disproportionately affect women—including multiple sclerosis, Graves’ disease, myasthenia gravis, rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis—SLE is incurable, and its cause is not fully understood.
SciencePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

New Environmental Research and Public Health Study Findings Recently Were Published by Researchers at Shandong Jiaotong University (The Impact of Family Care for the Elderly on Women’s Employment from the Perspective of Bargaining Power)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in environmental research and public health. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Due to the wishes of the elderly and the traditional family culture in. China. , family care is the main way of providing for...