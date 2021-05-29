What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie warns against crossing the wrong kid
May 29—Daddy's Perfect Little Girl (8 p.m., Lifetime) — If you've seen "The Bad Seed," you'll get where this is going: Two years after her adoptive mother dies during a family vacation, a 12-year-old girl lives alone with her adoptive father. The two have formed a close bond since her adoption at age 9, when the girl's biological mother was sentenced to a psychiatric institution. The girl grows jealous when her dad begins dating a new woman and bonds with her 14-year-old son. She is further stressed because her biological mother, who is set to be released from her court-ordered psychiatric care facility, is threatening to regain custody. Consumed with jealousy and fear, the girl goes to dangerous lengths to remain daddy's precious little girl. It stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells, and Tracy Shreve.www.tribuneledgernews.com