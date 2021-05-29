Cancel
What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie warns against crossing the wrong kid

By Brooke Cain, The News, Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
May 29—Daddy's Perfect Little Girl (8 p.m., Lifetime) — If you've seen "The Bad Seed," you'll get where this is going: Two years after her adoptive mother dies during a family vacation, a 12-year-old girl lives alone with her adoptive father. The two have formed a close bond since her adoption at age 9, when the girl's biological mother was sentenced to a psychiatric institution. The girl grows jealous when her dad begins dating a new woman and bonds with her 14-year-old son. She is further stressed because her biological mother, who is set to be released from her court-ordered psychiatric care facility, is threatening to regain custody. Consumed with jealousy and fear, the girl goes to dangerous lengths to remain daddy's precious little girl. It stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells, and Tracy Shreve.

What to watch with your kids: ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ and more

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Superior sequel with slapstick violence pokes fun at itself. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is an edgy, action-packed sequel, loosely based on Beatrix Potter’s books, with plenty of comic violence that may prove too much for younger kids. Although Peter (voiced by James Corden) has learned from the mistakes of the first movie — he now protects Mr. McGregor’s (Domhnall Gleeson) tomato garden, stopping others from stealing the produce — he falls in with a gang of criminal animals. This leads to various violent altercations, including punching and kicking people in the face, although there is no sense of any lasting injuries. Animals are seen caged in a pet store, and in another scene humans attempt to capture and hurt the rabbits. There is an unsettling moment when a pig is hung by the waist with a rope, though it turns out to be a prank on Peter. The language is mild, but a character is called a “sissy.” Bea (Rose Byrne) almost succumbs to selling her stories about Peter after she is offered a lot of money, and even a movie adaptation. But she decides, after much temptation, not to give up her morals for materialistic goods. One of the rabbits is seen eating sweets and subsequently has a druglike experience. When she goes without, she even suffers withdrawal symptoms. Although many of the characters stray from what’s right, they eventually realize the error of their ways. (85 minutes)
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on June 17

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, June 17 doesn't have any new entries, but it does have a new No. 2. The horror film The Devil Below, about monsters that terrorize researchers investigating an abandoned mine, has been moving upward all week, but will it have enough steam to take over the top spot from Wish Dragon? Not if kids have anything to say about it. Shoutout to The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which has been in Netflix's Top 10 movies since the beginning of May. That's impressive!
What to watch with your kids: ‘12 Mighty Orphans,’ ‘Luca’ and more

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) Corny, uneven sports drama has good cast, strong language. “12 Mighty Orphans” is a Depression-era sports drama based on the true story of one of Texas’s most storied coaches, Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson), who led a football team from an orphanage to the state high school championships. The movie explores both prejudice against orphans and the universal manner in which sports bring people together to work toward a common goal. There’s occasional strong/insult language (one “f---ing,” plus “s---,” “a--,” “son of a b----,” “dirty orphans,” etc.), as well as sexual innuendoes, a couple of quick kisses and a peeping-Tom incident. The players get into fistfights and are the victims of abuse from orphanage authorities and, in one case, a mother. Families who watch together can research the history of the real Mighty Mites from Fort Worth and talk about the movie’s themes of empathy, perseverance and teamwork (as well as the problematic fact that the team’s two Latino boys are kept completely in the background). (118 minutes)
Pixar's Luca Is a Sweet Summer Flick, but Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Disney Pixar's latest feature film, Luca — which was released straight to Disney+ — is a sweet coming-of-age story about a young boy and his newfound best friend who spend a summer having adventures on the Italian Riviera. But they have a pretty big secret: they're both sea monsters who live below the island, and can only take on their human form when dry. It's a fun and entertaining story that has so many lessons weaved in about friendship, acceptance, fitting in, and overcoming your fears; but there are definitely a few other elements you may want to know about before watching with your young children.
Watching Movies: In the Heights

“In the Heights” is based on the 2008 Tony winner for Best Musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map. It is not to be confused with “Hamilton,” the 2016 Tony winner for Best Musical that saw Miranda conquer the world. The film follows characters from the largely Latin Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights as they pursue their “sueñitos” or “little dreams.” Big dreams are unrealistic, but with hard work and perseverance, sueñitos are achievable, though they’re not without their obstacles. Right now my sueñito is that more people see this movie because a second-place debut behind the third weekend of “A Quiet Place Part II” is unfitting for such a superior affair.
