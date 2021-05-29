Listeners Share The Stories That Stuck With Them Over 50 Years Of NPR

With the pandemic receding in the U.S., deciding whether to practice the venerable greeting of shaking hands can be a big step after more than a year of social distancing. Have you done this yet? We finally went to dinner at somebody’s house a couple of weeks ago. We were vaccinated, they were vaccinated, all seemed fine, but there was still the question of shaking hands when we arrived. In this case, we all ended up hugging. In some other cases, we’ve been doing elbow bumps or still that awkward wave from six feet away. Resuming handshakes can feel like a big step. So what is this moment like for politicians who shake hands all day long? That’s where John Lee of our member station WYPR in Baltimore begins his story.