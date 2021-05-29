Authorities identified Brian J Box who lost his life in an auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)

The fatal incident occurred on May 18th on the IH 35 southbound service road wherein a pedestrian and two vehicles were involved. Officers actively responded to the 1900 block of the N. IH 35 southbound service road for an auto-pedestrian collision. As per preliminary reports, Box was in the roadway and an unknown vehicle that failed to stop and hit him.

APD mentioned that a 2008 Saturn also struck Box as he was lying in the roadway. On arrival, officials declared Box deceased. Police said that the driver of the Saturn stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the authorities. Officials do not expect to file any charges against the driver of Saturn. There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the initial vehicle that hit Mr. Box and left the scene.

The crash remains under active review.

