St. Pete concert tickets $18, $999 without vaccination

By Saundra Weathers
Bay News 9
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Concertgoers who can prove they have the Covid-19 vaccine will get a $981 discount on their ticket to a show in June in St. Pete. The band Teenage Bottlerocket is performing at the VFW Post 39 on Central Avenue June 26 at 7 p.m. What You...

www.baynews9.com
