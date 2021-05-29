Cancel
Hays County, TX

Hays County Junior Deputy Cadet Academy now accepting applications

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hays County Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for the 2021 Summer Junior Deputy Academy. There will be two separate academies, one on the west side of Hays County and one on the east side of the county. The academies will run Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

