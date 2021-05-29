Registration Is Open But Spots Expected To Fill Quickly In DNR Archery Hunting Course

Registration for Iowa’s Field to Fork Deer Hunting program is now open, but space is limited and spots are expected to fill quickly. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting the six-month workshop that teaches those with little or no archery experience the skills they need to know to hunt, field dress and cook white tailed deer. The course includes summer-long archery practices, a fall workshop and hunting opportunities throughout Iowa’s archery season. All of these sessions are instructor led by those who possess the experience to teach the skills necessary. “For those interested in the challenge of bow hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” says program coordinator, Jamie Cook. Courses will be held in Adel, Altoona and Council Bluffs for those 21 and older. Registration cost is set at $238.50, which includes tags, licenses, books and archery loaner equipment. More information can be found by following the link included below. This state-led initiative is part of a national effort to recruit, train and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation. It is made possible by partnerships with Raised at Full Draw, the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Whitetails Unlimited along with other associations and retailers.