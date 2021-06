When did you last see a Lamborghini bow down to a Peugeot and a Citroen?. The folks at Carwow featured a unique race last week on their YouTube channel. They pit a Lamborghini Aventador SV, a Citroen DS3, a Peugeot 306, and an RX150 buggy against each other. The catch here is that the Peugeot and the Citroen are rallycross racers and have many championships between them. But, is racing them on a drag strip against a V-12 Italian bull a different ballgame?