Emporia, KS

Life Time confirms live broadcast of Unbound Gravel race

By Ryann Brooks brooks@emporia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnbound Gravel will be broadcast live for a national audience for the first time on June 5, thanks to a partnership with FloBikes, Life Time announced Friday. According to VeloNews.com, the live coverage begins at noon Saturday, June 5 and will follow riders for roughly seven hours, coinciding with the expected finish time of the Unbound Gravel 100. Coverage will continue as riders complete the 200-mile leg and cross the finish line.

