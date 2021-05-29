Life Time confirms live broadcast of Unbound Gravel race
Unbound Gravel will be broadcast live for a national audience for the first time on June 5, thanks to a partnership with FloBikes, Life Time announced Friday. According to VeloNews.com, the live coverage begins at noon Saturday, June 5 and will follow riders for roughly seven hours, coinciding with the expected finish time of the Unbound Gravel 100. Coverage will continue as riders complete the 200-mile leg and cross the finish line.www.emporiagazette.com