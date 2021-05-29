Cancel
Iowa State

Grab A Pole And Pick A Favorite Spot To Enjoy Iowa’s Free Fishing Weekend

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who want to try their hand at fishing, but don’t want to commit to buying a license quite yet, can throw out a line during Iowa’s free fishing weekend. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lifts this restriction on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 4, June 5 and June 6. All other regulations remain in place. “Lots of people caught the excitement of fishing last spring,” says Chief of the Iowa DNR’s Fisheries Bureau, Joel Larscheid. “Hook more memories in 2021. Grab your tackle box, take the family and get your lines in the water. A listing of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible in parks and along trails can be found on the DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas, a link to which is included below.

