Jacksonville, FL

Teen shot at apartment complex in Oak Hill

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 16 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot a teenager at the Colonial Forest Apartments on Firestone Road Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a person that walked in with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that a shooting occurred at the Colonial Forest Apartments.

Police went to the apartment complex and found a scene. They quickly secured that area.

JSO did not say if they knew what led up to the shooting.

Police are speaking to witnesses that saw the shooting. They are all cooperating.

The teenage boy suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

Right now JSO does not have any suspect information.

JSO is asking anyone who has information on the incident to call them at 904-630-0500 or email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

