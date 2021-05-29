Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox reveal new City Connect uniforms. Are they a hit or a miss?

By Annie Costabile
Chicago Sun-Times
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI still remember the first jersey I ever wore to 35th and Shields as a young White Sox fan growing up in the ’90s. OK, it technically was a replica of the 1991-99 road uniform, but I wore it with the pride and respect the name on the back — Frank Thomas — deserved.

chicago.suntimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#City Connect#The White Sox#Yankees#Dodgers#N W A#Nbc Sports#Cubs#Marlins#The Red Sox#The Chicago Sports Depot#Changethegame#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Nike
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Collects first hit

Engel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays. Engel's seventh-inning shot increased the White Sox's lead to 4-2 and was his first hit since being activated from the injured list earlier in the week. He started in center field Thursday, the third time he's done so in four games since coming off the shelf. Engel should be in line for ample at-bats due to several injuries to regulars. The latest being second baseman Nick Madrigal, who was placed on the 60-day injured list with a hamstring tear. Madrigal's injury means Leury Garcia, who also plays center field, may be needed more in the infield. The White Sox also purchased the contract of Brian Goodwin and have Billy Hamilton (obliique) around to compete for at-bats in center field.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 15, Tigers 2: 11 Walks + 13 Hits + Shutdown Pitching = Fun

A lineup reminiscent of 2016/2017/2018 and gave me goosebumps was quite successful this afternoon and early evening for the 2021 Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers. This was an incredibly enjoyable game unlike those previous miserable seasons, but those are in the past and this is the 15-2, winning present, where we are also leading Major League Baseball in many categories.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox are doing a weekend away in Detroit in what shapes up to be rematch of last weekend. Hopefully without bad sac bunt choices. The White Sox are 6-4 in their last 10 games and 13-13 on the road. They’re plowing through AL Central teams at a rate of 21-12 and sitting on top of the division at 4.5 games up on Cleveland. Lucas Giolito is tapped for the start. He lost during his last start, against Detroit, so this is really the revenge game. He’s 2-2 in his career against the Tigers, with an ERA of 3.90 against their offense, striking out 44.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox, Rays set for showdown in Windy City

First things first: The Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays lead their respective divisions and boast the top two records in the American League entering Monday's series opener in Chicago. What's more, both clubs have excelled lately, with both sides winning six of seven. "It should be a very...
MLBMining Journal

White Sox sweep Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday. Rodón (6-2) was going for his second no-hitter of the season. He took a perfect game into the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians on April 14, hitting a batter with one out before finishing the no-no.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Eloy Jimenez has another positive Instagram update

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) You can make a case that Eloy Jimenez is the best hitter on the Chicago White Sox. His bat is as good as any young hitter has ever had in the organization. It is up to him to reach that potential. He also might be the worst defensive outfielder in the history of the sport. He makes mistakes out there that would annoy a high school baseball coach. That lack of outfield skill led to him having a horrible injury during spring training.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays hit three homers, beat White Sox in battle of division leaders

Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered and four pitchers combined on five innings of two-hit, shutout relief to boost the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in a meeting of first-place clubs. Tyler Glasnow pitched four innings of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes hitting second in White Sox's Thursday lineup against Toronto

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes is starting in Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mercedes will handle designated hitting duties after Jake Lamb was benched on Thursday night. In a matchup against left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, our models project Mercedes to score 11.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brian Goodwin hitting second in White Sox's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Goodwin will patrol center field after Adam Engel was given the afternoon off against their division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Urena, our models project Goodwin to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Misses out on win

Giolito allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision Friday in a 5-4 extra-inning win over Detroit. Giolito was in line for the win, but closer Liam Hendriks coughed up a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was the fourth quality start over the last five appearances of Giolito, who has a 2.38 ERA and 0.88 WHIP during that run. The right-hander is in line to next start Wednesday at home against Tampa Bay.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Records two hits Friday

Abreu went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over the Tigers. Abreu has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games and has three doubles over his last two contests, but he's currently riding a power drought and has gone 11 straight games without a home run. The slugger continues to struggle this season but seems to be moving slowly in the right direction -- this was just the third time this season where he recorded two or more consecutive multi-hit appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Three hits in blowout win

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-2 win over Detroit. Anderson scored all three times he got on base, and he added a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. The shortstop continues to impress atop Chicago's order. He has a .299/.341/.431 slash line with six home runs, 25 RBI, 38 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 226 plate appearances. He has yet to go more than three games without a hit this season after entering Saturday 0-for-7 in his last two contests.
MLBchatsports.com

Brian Goodwin becomes the latest player to step up for the Chicago White Sox, hitting a home run and driving in 5 in a 15-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers

Manager Tony La Russa inserted Brian Goodwin in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for his Chicago White Sox debut Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. “I saw Brian with (the Los Angeles) Angels, and he fits,” La Russa said before the game. “He has good speed. Timmy (Anderson) gets on, he can hit the hole or hit to all fields.”
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Extends hitting streak

Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers. Abreu extended his hitting streak to four games, recording at least one extra-base hit in each one of those contests and tallying two or more knocks in all but one. While the power drought remains an issue with the reigning AL MVP, as he hasn't gone yard in 13 straight games, he's finding ways to supply value even if his overall numbers haven't been nearly as good as they've been in past seasons.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Eaton hitting sixth for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will man right field after Leury Garcia was moved to third base and Yoan Moncada was given the afternoon off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Jose Urena, our models project Eaton to...
MLBdecaturradio.com

White Sox Fall To Rays

The Rays hit three home runs in a 5-2 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lance Lynn was tagged with the loss after allowing three-runs over six innings. Brian Goodwin drove in a run for Chicago, which snapped its four-game win streak.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: White Hot White Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays took care of business with a sweep against the Baltimore Orioles. During the five game homestand against teams that are currently at the bottom of their division the Rays went 4-1. The Rays have extended their American League East lead to 3.0 games over the Boston...
MLBnumberfire.com

Leury Garcia now hitting eighth Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia has been moved to eighth in the order for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays. Garcia was initially lined up to hit third. Yermin Mercedes will now hit third after previously being penciled in to bat fifth. Yasmani Grandal will hit fifth and he will be immediately followed by Adam Eaton.