White Sox reveal new City Connect uniforms. Are they a hit or a miss?

Engel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays. Engel's seventh-inning shot increased the White Sox's lead to 4-2 and was his first hit since being activated from the injured list earlier in the week. He started in center field Thursday, the third time he's done so in four games since coming off the shelf. Engel should be in line for ample at-bats due to several injuries to regulars. The latest being second baseman Nick Madrigal, who was placed on the 60-day injured list with a hamstring tear. Madrigal's injury means Leury Garcia, who also plays center field, may be needed more in the infield. The White Sox also purchased the contract of Brian Goodwin and have Billy Hamilton (obliique) around to compete for at-bats in center field.