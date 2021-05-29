Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Federal attorneys: Mississippi must expand mental services

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pni8_0aFQqbxF00

The Department of Justice says a federal judge should order Mississippi to expand community-based mental health services.

Department attorneys filed documents with an expansion plan as part of the long-running litigation between the federal government and the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

The Justice Department wants U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to appoint an external monitor to ensure Mississippi complies with court-ordered remediation.

“The Proposed Remedial Plan provides for a Court-appointed Monitor both because of the complexity of the issues in this case and because of the State’s decade-long failure to remedy widely acknowledged deficiencies in its adult mental health system,” federal attorneys wrote in the May 21 filing.

The federal government issued a letter in 2011 saying Mississippi had done too little to provide mental health services in places other than mental hospitals. The Justice Department sued the state in 2016. After a 2019 trial, Reeves ruled Mississippi “operates a system that unlawfully discriminates against persons with serious mental illness.”

Federal attorneys say Mississippi relies too much on state-run hospitals instead of letting people receive mental health treatment in their own communities. The Justice Department argues that when patients go to state hospitals, they often remain for long periods and become recurring patients.

“At the Mississippi State Hospital continuing care unit, for example, the average length of stay was around 4.5 years,” the Justice Department plan reads. “Approximately 1,200 people who were admitted to the State Hospitals between 2015 and 2017 stayed longer than two months. During the same period, over 700 adults with serious mental illness experienced two or more State Hospital admissions.”

Reeves had ordered the state and the Justice Department to each submit a remediation plan for mental health services. The state argued in court papers April 30 that it has made sufficient improvements since 2019.

“The Court should therefore not issue sweeping relief that invades the inner, day-to-day workings of State government,” state attorneys wrote.

Federal attorneys said during the trial that mentally ill people were being held in jails because crisis teams didn’t respond. They said people had been forced to live far from their families because mental health services weren’t available in their hometowns. They also said people made repeat trips to Mississippi mental hospitals because there was no effective planning for them to make a transition to community services, and the most intensive kinds of services weren’t being made available.

In early 2020, the judge named an expert with 40 years’ experience as a special master to oversee discussions about improving Mississippi’s system.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorneys#Mental Health Services#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Court#The State Hospitals#State Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Which counties have the most college graduates in Mississippi? Check out the list here.

Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi. The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man pleads guilty to December bank robbery

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court yesterday to robbing a Jackson bank in December. Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, pleaded guilty to robbing the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson on Dec. 3, 2020. Jiles entered the Trustmark Bank and handed the teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000.
Posted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi corrections officer arrested, accused of smuggling meth into prison

Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators on Wednesday arrested an MDOC corrections officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, on charges related to alleged introduction and possession of contraband in the facility. MDOC investigators arrested Correctional officer Brenda Denise Hicks of Morton on Wednesday, June 9, at CMCF on...