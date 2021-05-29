Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi shipyard has $302 million contract for amphibious ships. Deal could reach as high as $724 million.

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgWNP_0aFQqZ8f00

A Mississippi shipyard has a $302 million contract for amphibious and dock landing ships, with options that could more than double the total.

The Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday says the Huntington Ingalls Inc. shipyard in Pascagoula is expected to complete the work by May 2028, according to the Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday.

The shipyard was one of two bidders to build amphibious transport dock ships, amphibious assault ships, dock landing ships and an amphibious command ship.

Options could bring the contract’s total value to more than $724 million, the brief statement said.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Pascagoula, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphibious Assault Ships#The Pentagon#Mississippi Shipyard#Dock Landing Ships#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man pleads guilty to December bank robbery

A Mississippi man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court yesterday to robbing a Jackson bank in December. Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, pleaded guilty to robbing the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson on Dec. 3, 2020. Jiles entered the Trustmark Bank and handed the teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000.
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...