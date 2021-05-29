How Tesla is quietly expanding its energy storage business

Energy storage is needed to enable full decarbonization of the grid, by enabling dispatchable renewable energy supply. However, this can only with drastic cost reductions compared to current battery technology, with targets for the cost per unit energy (CPE) predicted below $20/kWh. Notably, for full decarbonization, long duration storage up to 100 hrs will be needed at such low costs, and prior analyses have shown that in such high renewable penetration scenarios, CPE is more critical than other parameters such as round trip efficiency or cost per unit power when comparing the costs of different technologies. Here, we introduce an electricity storage concept that stores electricity as sensible heat in graphite storage blocks and uses multi-junction thermophotovoltaics (TPV) as a heat engine to convert it back to electricity on demand. This design is an outgrowth of the system proposed by Amy et al. in 2019, which has been modified here to use a solid graphite medium and molten tin as a heat transfer fluid rather than silicon as both. The reason for this is two-fold: (1) the CPE of graphite is almost 10X lower than that of silicon, which derives from the lower cost per unit mass (i.e., $0.5/kg vs. $1.5/kg) and the higher heat capacity per unit mass (2000 J kg-1 K-1 vs. 950 J kg-1 K-1); and (2) the melting point tin and solubility of tin in graphite are much lower than that of silicon, which lessens the number of issues that have to overcome along the research and development pathway. The usage of graphite also eliminates the need for a second tank, but the main disadvantage of using a solid medium is that one cannot easily provide a steady discharge rate, as the power output from the storage will change with time, as the graphite cools during discharge. Thus, the objective of this work is to examine how these changes in the system design effect the overall technoeconomics.