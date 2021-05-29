Cancel
Orlando, FL

A hot and humid Saturday, with chance of storms in the afternoon

By Rusty McCranie, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 16 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.

A southwesterly wind will drive the heat all the way to the coast on Saturday, where highs will be around 90 degrees.

The west coast sea-breeze will march across the state.

We will see isolated storms inland late this afternoon, and scattered storms along the coast late Saturday.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes

Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

