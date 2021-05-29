A hot and humid Saturday, with chance of storms in the afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.
A southwesterly wind will drive the heat all the way to the coast on Saturday, where highs will be around 90 degrees.
The west coast sea-breeze will march across the state.
We will see isolated storms inland late this afternoon, and scattered storms along the coast late Saturday.
