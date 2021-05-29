Lopez: Haney Needs To Make Statement Against Linares; Can’t Perform Like Gamboa Fight

As Devin Haney staggered back to his corner at the end of the tenth round after getting hit with a flush right hand by Jorge Linares, he was in need of guidance. For the vast majority of the first ten rounds, he had Linares all figured out, boxing a complete masterclass but for one brief moment. Haney had experienced many things in his young 25-fight career, but being visibly hurt by a dangerous puncher with six minutes left in a fight was not one of them.