Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Lopez: Haney Needs To Make Statement Against Linares; Can’t Perform Like Gamboa Fight

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Teofimo Lopez hopes Devin Haney has improved since he beat Yuriorkis Gamboa six months ago. The better Haney looks against Jorge Linares on Saturday night, the more promoters and fans will be interested in a Lopez-Haney fight next. The undefeated, unified lightweight champion doesn’t necessarily think Haney needs to knock out Linares, who has been beaten by technical knockout five times.

www.boxingscene.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Linares
Person
Yuriorkis Gamboa
Person
Devin Haney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Boxingscene Com#City Athletic Boxing Gym#Wbc#Ibf#Triller Fight Club#Wba#Wbo#City Boxing#Mexican#Las Vegas#Honda Center#Fight#Miami#Workout#Technical Knockout#Mandalay Bay#Hollywood#Tokyo#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Video: Devin Haney Talks Linares Fight, Teofimo Lopez, More

(Video by Ryan Burton) - Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas - For the WBC lightweight championship, Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over three division beltholder Jorge Linares (47-6, 29 KOs). The scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113. While he dominated many rounds with his boxing...
Combat SportsBBC

Fight Talk: Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, Daniel Dubois, Tommy Fury, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez

In this week's Fight Talk we discuss the exhibition bout between boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-fighter Logan Paul in Miami on Sunday night. Plus we look at heavyweight Daniel Dubois' return to the ring on Saturday, cruiserweight Tommy Fury being linked to a fight with Deontay Wilder's brother and reflect on WBC champion Devin Haney's win in Las Vegas over the weekend.
MLBBoxing Scene

Hearn: We Can Pay Teofimo A Lot More To Face Haney Than He'll Make To Fight Josh Taylor

LAS VEGAS – Eddie Hearn realizes Teofimo Lopez has an appealing option other than Devin Haney if Lopez defeats George Kambosos Jr. on June 19. Haney’s promoter firmly feels Haney is the opponent Lopez should fight next. He wouldn’t fault the undefeated, unified lightweight champion, though, if he opted to move up from 135 pounds to 140 to challenge undisputed junior welterweight champ Josh Taylor.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Devin Haney: Honestly, I Thought Linares Would Hit Much Harder Than He Did

LAS VEGAS – The picture-perfect right hand Jorge Linares landed late in the 10th round Saturday night obviously buzzed Devin Haney. Other than that shot, though, Haney took Linares’ flushest punches without incident during their 12-round, 135-pound title fight. Linares withstood Haney’s hardest punches, too, but Haney expected the former champion to hit harder than he did, especially early in their bout.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Hearn: Haney Nowhere Near Going Down; But People Don't Talk About Linares Dropping Loma

LAS VEGAS – Eddie Hearn has been surprised by how much attention the shakiest instance of Devin Haney’s career has received. Haney’s promoter was impressed with the way Haney recovered from Jorge Linares hurting him just before the end of the 10th round Saturday night. The 22-year-old lightweight champion took a misstep as he headed back to his corner after Linares landed a crushing right hand and a lesser left seconds before the bell rang.
Combat Sportsbellyupfantasysports.com

Devin Haney underwhelms against Linares: what’s next?

In his first true step up in competition, Devin Haney wins, but underwhelms against Jorge Linares. Haney showed a clear and defined strategy in the first half of the fight. He worked his jab quite effectively and repeatedly touched Linares to the body. Through the first eight rounds, you could...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Devin Haney Gets The Learning Experience He Needed - And Wanted - Against Linares

As Devin Haney staggered back to his corner at the end of the tenth round after getting hit with a flush right hand by Jorge Linares, he was in need of guidance. For the vast majority of the first ten rounds, he had Linares all figured out, boxing a complete masterclass but for one brief moment. Haney had experienced many things in his young 25-fight career, but being visibly hurt by a dangerous puncher with six minutes left in a fight was not one of them.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Andre Ward Reacts To Devin Haney Beating Jorge Linares

Devin Haney showed a new side to his boxing game at the weekend having to weather a late storm before getting the win. The young world champion from Las Vegas defeated quality former world champion Jorge Linares on points by unanimous decision in the end. Former pound for pound number...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Haney: Why Wouldn't I Want Teofimo Fight Next? I Wanna Become Real Undisputed King

LAS VEGAS – Nothing that transpired during his win over Jorge Linares altered Devin Haney’s plans. The WBC world lightweight champion still wants to fight Teofimo Lopez next. Now that Haney has beaten Linares, Lopez must win his June 19 fight against Australia’s George Kambosos Jr. to remain in position to face the unbeaten Haney in his subsequent bout.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Bill Haney rips Ryan Garcia, ready for Devin to fight Teofimo Lopez next

During this video interview with Fight Hype, trainer Bill Haney discusses his son’s latest performance against Jorge Linares, responds to criticism from Ryan Garcia, and says they’re open to making a unification match against Teofimo Lopez. Check out some excerpts of what Haney had to say below. On Ryan Garcia...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

George Kambosos Confident, Vows To Chin Check Teofimo Lopez

George Kambosos says that everything around Teofimo Lopez is fake. From his boxing to his sense of belonging, nothing seems genuine to the Australian challenger. On June 19, Kambosos will try to pull off one of the most resounding surprises in the sport, when he faces the IBF, WBC Franchise, WBA, WBO 135-pound champion.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez warns Devin Haney: ‘I’m coming for you’

By Jeff Aronow: Teofimo Lopez says he’s coming for WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney to beat him and drive him out of boxing with a defeat. First, Teofimo (16-0, 12 KOs) still needs to take care of his IBF mandatory George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) on June 19th before he proceeds onward towards his goal of exposing Haney as a “Fake” and a “fraud.”
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Returns To ESPN PPV On Oct. 2 After Top Rank Contract Amended

Teofimo Lopez Jr.’s relationship and future with Top Rank has been restored. ESPN announced during the Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila undercard broadcast on Saturday that Top Rank and Lopez have amended their original five-year contract that runs until the end of 2023, and the plan is for Lopez to return back to the platform and fight on an ESPN+ pay-per-view on Oct. 2.
Las Vegas, NVBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez says Devin Haney didn’t resemble a world champion

By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez was thoroughly unimpressed with what he saw from WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney with his shaky performance against Jorge Linares last Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) came away with an ugly 12 round unanimous decision win over Linare (47-6, 29...