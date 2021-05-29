Lopez: Haney Needs To Make Statement Against Linares; Can’t Perform Like Gamboa Fight
LAS VEGAS – Teofimo Lopez hopes Devin Haney has improved since he beat Yuriorkis Gamboa six months ago. The better Haney looks against Jorge Linares on Saturday night, the more promoters and fans will be interested in a Lopez-Haney fight next. The undefeated, unified lightweight champion doesn’t necessarily think Haney needs to knock out Linares, who has been beaten by technical knockout five times.www.boxingscene.com