Sunbury, PA

Shik coach to coach in All-Star game this weekend

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
Posted by 
 16 days ago

SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School football coach Jim Keiser will be representing the district Sunday as of the five coaches selected across the state to coach during the East-West All-Star games in Harrisburg.

Keiser is the only coach from the Valley in District IV to be selected.

“It’s a huge honor,” Keiser said Friday. “I am very happy to be selected and this is great for Shikellamy.”

In February it was announced the games would take place at Landis Field in the Central Dauphin School District, in Harrisburg.

The games are split among classifications and are being played in conjunction with the Big 33 game.

The first game will be held at noon and will feature players from 1A thru 3A classifications, while Keiser will be coaching in the second game starting at 5 p.m. and will feature players from 4A through 6A.

“This is wonderful news for our district,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. “We wish Coach Keiser the best of luck.”

— FRANCIS SCARCELLA

