For the health and sanity of workers, the federal government needs to stop issuing head-scratching COVID work guidelines

HEALTH guidelines for transport operation amidst the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak appear to be more honoured in breaches than observance. While three health rules — ensuring mask wearing, disinfecting vehicles between trips and vehicles needing to run to half the passenger capacity — were made mandatory when city bus services were allowed to run on March 31, operators were also allowed to charge a 60 per cent increase on regular fares. The reality, however, is completely different as rampant violations of health guidelines continue unabated. The photograph that New Age published on Thursday also shows a bus running to full passenger capacity and even carrying standing passengers while a number of passengers are either not wearing a mask or wearing one improperly. It is unacceptable that almost all transport operators are reportedly flouting the directive to run to half the passenger capacity yet charging an increased fare. Allegations are also rife that many operators ignore the rule to sanitise the vehicles between trips. All this points to failures on part of the government, enforcement agencies and transport operators. It is even more worrying that such blatant disregard for health guidelines may end up contributing largely to the spread of Covid-19, burdening the already struggling healthcare system.