Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Lopsided COVID-19 relief funding for schools doesn't help students or parents

By Ben DeGrow, opinion contributor
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs millions of students emerge from the pandemic behind in their learning, the federal government has arrived with unprecedented quantities of cash to try to rescue them. These parachuted dollars come at a cost. The enormous expenditures increase both the burgeoning national debt and a stifling federal footprint on education. They come with an additional black mark, as well: Congress's approach to handing out the money doesn't add up. The spending heavily favors some school districts and neglects others.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#K 12 School#State Schools#Education And Schools#Public Schools#Esser#Flint Community Schools#Falls Church#U S Schools#Students#Covid 19 Relief Money#Covid 19 Relief Dollars#Emergency Relief#Parents#Flint Charter Schools#Education Policy#State Lawmakers#At Risk Programs#National Debt#Pupil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthWillits News

Use of Covid-relief funds should be long-term, realistic and student-centered

As a full return to in-person instruction in the fall seems more likely, almost everyone associated with public education is hoping for a return to some semblance of normalcy. But with the global pandemic revealing long-standing inequities in stark and painful ways, returning to “normal” this fall would be a disservice to students and families, especially to those who experienced the greatest hardships.
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

Labeling K-12 students as criminals won’t protect teachers’ safety

Legislators at the Minnesota Capitol are embarking on a special session starting today to pass an omnibus bill aimed to address a variety of our state’s most critical education issues. There are prospective measures to make school funding more equitable, to increase teacher diversity, and to incorporate restorative discipline practices that help students learn how to express their emotions in a healthy way. These, and many other measures, if adopted, will enable our schools and teachers to better meet students’ needs. Unfortunately, not all of the proposals for inclusion in this year’s education omnibus bill meet these criteria. One has the potential to deepen the already stark discipline disparities that Black, brown, and Indigenous students face each day in our classrooms and must be defeated.
Educationed.gov

U.S. Department of Education Posts State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Students and the Safe and Sustained Reopening of Schools

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) posted 28 plans submitted by State Education Agencies (SEAs) describing how states plan to use American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds to support schools, students and educators. The ARP ESSER Fund provides nearly $122 billion to states to support the nation’s schools in safely reopening and sustaining safe in-person operations while meeting the social, emotional, mental health and academic needs of students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of the submitted plans comes shortly after new data published by the Institute of Education Sciences found that, in April, 59% of K-8 schools were offering in-person instruction full time, up from 46% since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration.
Lansing, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Gov. Whitmer looks to use COVID relief funds to help workers, small businesses

LANSING, Mich. – As Michigan slowly reopens, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rolled out a plan to use the Federal COVID Relief funding. She called it the Michigan Economic Jumpstart Plan. It focuses on small business and their workers. She’s taking aim at raising wages, child care and getting people the skills they need to get back into the workforce.
Columbus, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

DeWine signs bill providing funding to schools post COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 170 during a videoconference ceremony Wednesday morning. The bill, sponsored by representatives Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) provides more than $787 million in federal funding to public and private schools as they recover from COVID-19 measures. $632.4 million...
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

SCV school districts reject COVID-19 testing funds

Many Santa Clarita Valley school districts plan to reject Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding to provide comprehensive COVID-19-screening programs at SCV schools. The Los Angeles County Office of Education allocated $7.5 million – out of $300 million for the county’s 80 public school districts and many private schools – for SCV’s six districts last month.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Schools receiving COVID relief funding; state still determining how it can be spent

CASPER — Wyoming school districts have begun receiving much-needed federal pandemic relief dollars and are planning how to spend promised dollars not yet received. Some money has already been spent on increasing staff salaries — specifically for food service and custodial workers, paying for technology improvements like new computers, and re-equipping personal protective equipment for faculty and staff, according to a report shared with the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finances.
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Our View: Savannah public schools should use COVID relief funds to address pandemic woes

The $95 million the district receives from the American Rescue Plan provides opportunity for targeted assistance for students negatively impacted by the pandemic. This editorial is written in the institutional voice of the Savannah Morning News. A community advisory board, a six-member group of local thought leaders from a variety of backgrounds, contributed insights on the topic and helped shape this position.
Indiana StateIndiana Daily Student

Experts say students can help address COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Over 2.5 million people are fully vaccinated in Indiana and about 67,000 are fully vaccinated in Monroe County according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Vaccine Dashboard. About 10% of Americans are somewhat hesitant and are waiting to get vaccinated according to The Harris Poll. A petition, claiming that...
CharitiesTaipei Times

COVID-19: Charities seek to help students study at home amid alert

World Vision Taiwan and other charities are teaming up with private businesses to provide Internet access and computers to students who need them for distance learning amid a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. A computer with Internet access has become a necessity for students, as the alert and remote-learning measures...
Congress & Courtshuntingdondailynews.com

Bill would let parents help students

State Sen. Jake Corman is the prime sponsor of a bill that would allow parents to determine if their children need to repeat a school year. Senate Bill 664, which is also cosponsored by state Sen. Judy Ward as well as 13 other senators, made its way to the floor of the state House May 26.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Councilor should know Covid relief funds can’t be used to pad reserves (Your Letters)

As a Syracuse resident, I am excited at the prospect of the city receiving $123 million in federal Covid funds. If used wisely, this money can be transformative for the city. Therefore, I was surprised when I read Councilor Khalid Bey’s proposal to put $60 million in the city’s reserve fund. The Treasury’s guidelines are explicit that municipalities cannot use these funds to replenish a reserve fund. If Bey’s plan were to be implemented, Syracuse would be forced to return tens of millions of dollars to the federal government.
Public HealthWSAZ

Governor signs COVID-19 relief assistance bill for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill to help schools with coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the governor signed House Bill 170, which provides $787.3 million coronavirus relief assistance to Ohio’s public and private schools. It also gives $173 million to the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution efforts, and $7 million to further support the Ohio National Guard’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Turnto10.com

As mask rules loosen, Rhode Island leaders consider how to use COVID-19 relief funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WJAR) — More mask rules are loosening in Rhode Island. Starting Wednesday, no one has to wear a mask outdoors anymore, including the unvaccinated, which means kids, too. Governor Dan McKee announced masks will no longer be required at outside live performances, outdoor youth sports or summer camps,...