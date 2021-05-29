Lopsided COVID-19 relief funding for schools doesn't help students or parents
As millions of students emerge from the pandemic behind in their learning, the federal government has arrived with unprecedented quantities of cash to try to rescue them. These parachuted dollars come at a cost. The enormous expenditures increase both the burgeoning national debt and a stifling federal footprint on education. They come with an additional black mark, as well: Congress's approach to handing out the money doesn't add up. The spending heavily favors some school districts and neglects others.www.msn.com