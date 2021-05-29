Quic gives the internet's data transmission foundation a needed speedup

When it comes to how much internet speed you need, you’re likely going to need more than you think in the event that you do more things at home that require the use of the internet. Sometimes, you might be at school or in a business that offers free Wi-Fi and see that the speed is a bit faster than what you have at home. It tends to make you think about how fast your internet should be and if you need to upgrade your plan as you’re able to send emails faster and watch videos without the lag that you have at home. Most internet connections are offered through a cable. This is a fast connection, but there are faster options available.