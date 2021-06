Elephants’ trunks “act like suitcases” by expanding to create more space, research has found.The animals can dilate their nostrils, allowing them to store up to nine litres of water and can also suck up three litres per second, a speed 50 times greater than a human sneeze.A study by the Georgia Tech College of Engineering sought to better understand the physics of how elephants use their trucks to move and manipulate air, water, food and other objects - while seeking to learn if the mechanics could inspire the creation of more efficient robots that use air motion to hold and...