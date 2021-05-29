Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

Bipartisan bill to protect local creeks still flowing

Mid-Hudson News Network
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – Senator Sue Serino and Assemblymember Didi Barrett are teaming up to announce that their bill to designate Saw Kill and Fall Kill creeks as inland waterways has passed in both houses of the Legislature. The bill paves the way for municipalities along the waterways to participate in the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), qualifying them for state revitalization grants and empowering area communities to more effectively create long-term development and preservation plans.

midhudsonnews.com
