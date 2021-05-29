Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Maloney announces funds for Hudson River tunnel project

Mid-Hudson News Network
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON DC – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) released a statement in response to news of the federal approval for the Hudson Tunnel Project. The funding for part of the Gateway project that aims to modernize the rail system that serves New York has officially arrived from the Biden Administration.

midhudsonnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Tunnels#New Jersey Transit#The Hudson Tunnel Project#Gateway#The Biden Administration#The Gateway Program#Amtrak#Federal Transit#The Trump Administration#Penn Station#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.