Bradford Area Public Library announces children’s summer programing
The Bradford Area Public Library is back this summer with a wide variety of children’s activities. Youth Services Librarian Debbie Dean provided The Era with an extensive list of upcoming events, including the Summer Reading Workshops, which will be held from June 15 through July 22 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tuesdays will be for ages birth through 5 years, Wednesdays, first through third graders, and Thursdays, fourth through sixth graders.www.bradfordera.com