Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford, PA

Bradford Area Public Library announces children’s summer programing

By CHRISTINE HOLTZ erachristineh@gmail.com
Bradford Era
 16 days ago

The Bradford Area Public Library is back this summer with a wide variety of children’s activities. Youth Services Librarian Debbie Dean provided The Era with an extensive list of upcoming events, including the Summer Reading Workshops, which will be held from June 15 through July 22 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tuesdays will be for ages birth through 5 years, Wednesdays, first through third graders, and Thursdays, fourth through sixth graders.

www.bradfordera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
Bradford, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bradford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bradford, PA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programing#Poetry#Public Art#Public Information#Picnic#Petting Zoo#Sun Dance Kids Farm#Dissection Lab#Orjames Labs#Art Class#Jan Hamilton Park#Upcoming Events#Sixth Graders#Ages Birth#Read Books#Callahan Park#Prizes#Teen Tween Art Workshops#Shadow Art#Thumbprint Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...