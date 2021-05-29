Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Samuel E. Wright, Voice of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The voice of one of the most beloved animated characters in history has died. Samuel E. Wright had a long career in film, television, and theater. But he is best known as the voice of Sebastian, King Triton loyal crab servant from The Little Mermaid. Sadly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Wright died peacefully Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.” He was 74 years old.

y105fm.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Davis Jr.
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Samuel E. Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Mermaid#Video Games#Bird Law Order
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Newfield, NYtompkinsweekly.com

‘The Little Mermaid, JR.’ emerges from the deep

After more than a year’s worth of delays, closings, re-casting and rehearsals, Newfield High School Drama Club is excited and proud to present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, JR.” Journey “under the sea” with Ariel and other fun characters for a magical story for the whole family. Zoey Keagle is Ariel,...
Murray, UTvalleyjournals.com

‘The Little Mermaid’ takes Murray Amphitheater stage in June

The cast of Murray Arts Council’s “The Little Mermaid”: (l-r) Alan LaFleur as Ursula, Kat Hawley Cook as Ariel, Thomas Sant as Prince Eric, and Quentin Hodges as Sebastian. (Photo courtesy Candace Tippetts) Audiences are invited under the sea and to the Murray Amphitheater for Murray Arts Council’s production of...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Reasons Why The Little Mermaid’s Ursula Should Get The Next Disney Villain Origin Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney’s live action division has been hard at work in recent years crafting grander visions for the animated films of our childhoods, between straight remakes of its beloved classics like for The Lion King and The Beauty and the Beast, to more unique stories like Alice in Wonderland and the recently-released Cruella. Now that the studio has checked off reimagining the 101 Dalmatians villain, a Little Mermaid prequel for Ursula should come next.
TV & Videosfoxbangor.com

Little Pearl in ‘The Landlord’ on Funny Or Die ‘Memba Her?!

Hollywood royalty, Pearl McKay, was only 2 years old when she screamed her way into the hearts of the world as the foul-mouthed landlady Pearl — who lays down the law when she comes to collect the overdue rent from Will Ferrell — in the breakthrough viral video “The Landlord” on Funny Or Die back in 2007.
MoviesEastern Progress

Rhea Perlman joins 13: The Musical ensemble

Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck and Peter Hermann have joined the cast of '13: The Musical'. The trio have boarded the Netflix movie that is based on the hit Broadway show, which is being directed by Tamra Davis. The plot follows 12-year-old Jewish boy Evan Goldman as he moves from New...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

In The Heights: Hollywood overlooks Latinx talent – can Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical change that?

Hollywood has only just finished patting itself on the back for the most diverse awards season ever, but one major group was conspicuously absent from the party. Only a handful of Latinx actors have been nominated for an Oscar and only six have ever won one – most recently Lupita Nyong’o (who’s Kenyan-Mexican) in 2014, and then Benicio Del Toro for Traffic, 20 years ago. Latin Americans account for 18% of the US population but they’ve had just 4.5% of speaking roles in the top Hollywood movies of the past decade. Of the top 100 movies of 2019, 44 featured no Latinx characters who had any dialogue.
Lifestyledvcnews.com

'Ohana, Sebastian's Set to Reopen

Disney Vacation Club members will soon have two more nearby dining options to choose from. 'Ohana at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort and Sebastian's Bistro at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort are set to open in the coming weeks. 'Ohana will begin serving guests starting July 9, 2021 with dining reservations available...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

NEW Menu Revealed at Sebastian’s Bistro In Disney World!

Earlier today, we announced that Sebastian’s Bistro will reopen soon at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort with a NEW Family-Style dinner!. We’re just now getting a first look at the full menu that will be available when guests dine at Sebastian’s Bistro!. The new Family-Style meal will cost $29 per adult...
Visual Artmutualart.com

Sebastian Vrancx

Sebastian Vrancx was a Flemish Old Masters painter who was born in 1573. Sebastian Vrancx's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $609 USD to $2,537,907 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 1998 the record price for this artist at auction is $2,537,907 USD for The Four Seasons, sold at Christie's London in 2015. Sebastian Vrancx has been featured in articles for the Art Market Monitor and "The Art Newspaper. The most recent article is Old Masters Gobbled Up at Dorotheum written by Marion Maneker for the Art Market Monitor in October 2017. The artist died in 1647.
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Apple channels Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' to sell iPad-based freedom

A new ad for the iPad Pro has surfaced, using a song from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" to promote the tablet as a better computing platform than desktops in offices. Published to Apple's YouTube account but not listed, the minute-long ad titled "iPad - Your next computer is not a computer" takes a fantastical view of day-to-day computing. The ad does so via a well-known song from Disney's "The Little Mermaid."
Musicfayettecountyrecord.com

that little voice

“Brylcreem, a little dab will do you.” Do you remember this commercial song from the 30s and 40s? I do, and when I began to sing it this week, it made me think about all those products we grew up reading about, hearing about, and seeing in our homes. For instance, Lava soap. I haven’t seen that brand in forever, but it was a stable in newspaper office bathrooms for removing printers’ ink. It…
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Magic Kingdom’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Attraction to Receive Updates Soon

It looks as though Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is going to receive some updates in the near future according to a recent permit filed. Related: Loud Altercation Reported Between Guests at Little Mermaid Ride The permit, which you can view here , is for the location of Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom. Though...
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

New iPad Pro ad features classic song from The Little Mermaid

Apple’s YouTube page currently has an unlisted video for a very clever iPad Pro ad featuring the song “Part of Your World” from Disney’s iconic animated film The Little Mermaid (via MacRumors). In the ad, PC users sing the lyrics to the classic song while looking upon their (of course)...