Samuel E. Wright, Voice of ‘The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Dies at 74

Hollywood has only just finished patting itself on the back for the most diverse awards season ever, but one major group was conspicuously absent from the party. Only a handful of Latinx actors have been nominated for an Oscar and only six have ever won one – most recently Lupita Nyong’o (who’s Kenyan-Mexican) in 2014, and then Benicio Del Toro for Traffic, 20 years ago. Latin Americans account for 18% of the US population but they’ve had just 4.5% of speaking roles in the top Hollywood movies of the past decade. Of the top 100 movies of 2019, 44 featured no Latinx characters who had any dialogue.