Ellensburg, WA

CWU lab analyzes authenticity of Ellensburg Blues

By For the DAILY RECORD
dailyrecordnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has ever wondered if they were in possession of a precious Ellensburg Blue Agate now has a way of finding out for sure. Dr. Angela Halfpenny, the Murdock Research Laboratory manager at Central Washington University, has been using the lab’s analytical instruments to test hundreds of mineral samples and develop a way to validate the authenticity of “Ellensburg Blues,” a distinct variety of blue agate that traces its origins to the Kittitas Valley, according to a news release from CWU.

