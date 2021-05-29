A rollover crash hospitalized 2 people near downtown Houston (Houston, TX)

On Friday, two people suffered minimal injuries in a rollover accident near downtown Houston.

As per police, the incident took place at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Smith Street and Elgin Street wherein two vehicles were involved. Reports revealed that a man was driving the Mustang south on Smith and it crashed into the SUV as a result of which the SUV flipped over and landed on top of the Ford Mustang.

The two occupants inside the SUV went to the hospital in stable condition. Police took the driver of the Mustang into custody to be tested for a possible DWI. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

