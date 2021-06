We often see a change of scenery giving a boost to a player. Sometimes, things don't work out with a team and moving to a new organization can often unlock success. It's too early to tell if it's true with Willy Adames , but he's off to a good start with Milwaukee. Adames has a line of .324/.410/.559 with five runs, two home runs and nine RBIs in 34 at-bats. Adames struggled to hit at Tropicana Field. He had a line of .217/.275/.341 with 62 runs, 16 home runs, 55 RBIs, a .616 OPS in 572 at-bats over 171 games at home.