Revisiting my take on how last years season would be

Original Take: After the first 2 days of Free Agency, Howie has brought 1 player in with Javon Hargrave making him the highest paid NT in the NFL. The way the defense is set up as of right now, does not look pretty. Missing out on Jones (even though $20m per is an overpay), letting Jenkins walk, missing out on all the difference making LBs, There is literally a ? At almost every position on the defensive side of the ball. Sure, Philly is bringing back McLeod and Mills but are they really anticipating Mills to replace Jenkins production? Pending a series of trades, this years defense looks extremely weak excluding the line. On the offensive side of the ball, Howie failed to land Nuk Hopkins or Stefon Diggs who would have been immediate game changers and a good weapon for Wentz. Peters will walk and Dillard will be what he becomes and there is no going back. The only thing that really seems set is QB, RB and TE. Dillard is still a ? Seumalo is solid, Kelce has been contemplating retirement for a couple seasons now, Brooks just turned 30 as did Lane and God Hope's they play at their level like JP did but odds are against them. Depending on how this offseason works out, dont be surprised if some big name players are traded in the coming years. Names included are: