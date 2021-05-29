2021 Infiniti QX80 Premium Select Review

It may not be on a potential shopper’s radar like an Audi, Benz or BMW but this luxury sport car from Infiniti deserves attention. It may not be on a potential shopper’s radar like an Audi, Benz or BMW but this luxury sport car from Infiniti deserves attention. Oodles of it. Carrying over from last year mostly with little change, the Q50 is equipped with a 3.0-liter V-6 twin-turbocharged engine blasting off 400 horsepower @ 6400 rpm and 350 pounds-feet of torque @ 5200 rpm. Available as a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the lively midsize sedan is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. An independent double-wishbone front and a multilink rear suspension ensure safety for occupants in adverse road/weather conditions. Credit for the superbly accurate steering goes to a power-assist, rack-and-pinion system. Behind the wheels hide large rotors: front four-piston 14 inches at front and rear two-piston 13.8 inches to inspire confidence in the driver. Lest we forget, you can enjoy the Q50 in standard, eco, snow, sport, sport+ and personal modes.