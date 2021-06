QUESTION: How often should I water a vegetable garden? I’m planting one this year and need to know. — Alfred D. ANSWER: Because your water will get some of its sustenance from rainfall, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to your question. However, between rainfall and the water you provide, you should provide your garden with at least one inch of water per week. Some vegetables do best with two inches of water per week. Tomato plants are different and should get a gallon of water at least twice each week and sometimes more frequently. You may have seen these instructions before and wondered what they mean.