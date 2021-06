LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - County health departments will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children across public schools in Cache, Caddo County, Lawton and Altus today. The rollout officially began last Thursday after the Center for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Health gave the go ahead to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12-years-old and older whose parent or guardian has given consent for them to receive the vaccine.