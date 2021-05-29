Cancel
Oswego, NY

Central Square pulls away from Oswego in 2nd half for boys lacrosse win

By BEN GRIECO Special to The Palladium-Times
 16 days ago

OSWEGO – The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team was held scoreless in the second half and fell to visiting Central Square on Thursday by a score of 13-5. The Bucs kept pace with the Redhawks in the first half. The teams traded goals in the first quarter and for most of the second. Cooper Fitzgerald and Zach Chamberlain each scored twice for Oswego, including a nifty move by Fitzgerald, who faked out Central Square's goaltender up close.

Central Square, NY
Oswego, NY
Tully, NY
Oswego, NY
Cazenovia, NY
Lacrosse
Sports
Related
Oswego, NY

Oswego State baseball team advances to SUNYAC championship

OSWEGO — The Oswego State baseball team swept two games from visiting Oneonta in Saturday's SUNY Athletic Conference semifinals, earning a trip to the championship round starting at noon this Saturday at Cortland. The Lakers (23-3) crushed Oneonta by scores of 8-2 and 11-4 in the semifinal matchup. Cortland (25-5)...
cortlandvoice.com

Varsity Track & Field Results: Cortland vs Central Square

The Cortland Varsity Track & Field team competed in a dual meet against Central Square Saturday afternoon. Here are some highlights and the final results of both the Cortland boys' and girls' teams. Cortland Girls. Malana Booker won 1st place in the 100 meter dash and placed 2nd in the...
Fulton, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Speedway: Scott Jeffery's Performance Plus & Oswego County Today May 15 Quick Results

FULTON – The quick results of the May 15 races at Fulton Speedway, sponsored by Scott Jeffery's Performance Plus and Oswego County Today are as follows:. (Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds 35 Laps) – TIM SEARS JR, Larry Wight, Todd Root, Pat Ward, Ron Davis III, Andrew Ferguson, Roy Bresnahan, Jackson Gill, Garett Rushlow, Dave Marcuccilli, Willy Decker, Bob Henry Jr., Jason Parkhurst, Greg Martin, Ben Bushaw, Nick Krause, Jeff Taylor, Ryan Richardson, Corey Barker, Marshall Hurd, Chris Cunningham, Mike Stanton, Brian Murphey, Joe Shields, Kyle DeMetro, Dylan Zacharias, Justin Crisafulli,