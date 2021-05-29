Central Square pulls away from Oswego in 2nd half for boys lacrosse win

OSWEGO – The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team was held scoreless in the second half and fell to visiting Central Square on Thursday by a score of 13-5. The Bucs kept pace with the Redhawks in the first half. The teams traded goals in the first quarter and for most of the second. Cooper Fitzgerald and Zach Chamberlain each scored twice for Oswego, including a nifty move by Fitzgerald, who faked out Central Square’s goaltender up close.