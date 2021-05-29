Ellen in Grey: Trypanophobia

We sometimes use the word awesome to describe landscapes – views – but seldom apply it to woodland. Yet these too are places of awe in all senses – terror or dread, reverence, and wonder too. How we feel about them depends not just on the place, or the prevailing weather conditions which may amplify atmosphere, but on what we bring along in our cultural and personal make-up, and the point in our lives at which we encounter them - looking at Ellen’s images, the love that she has for woodland is clear, yet she hasn’t always felt comfortable in and around them. There is a universal appeal to her work that transcends boundaries, though it provides a wonderful insight into some of the woods and forests of The Netherlands.