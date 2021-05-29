Ellen in Grey: Trypanophobia
Let’s talk about phobias… specifically trypanophobia. It is the fear of medical examinations or procedures involving injections or needles. It took me a while, but I can confidently trace this fear back to the first grade. I had just moved schools from Homer Elementary to Hayes Elementary,. Being that they are different districts, I had to go through the entire enrollment process over again, which is as easy as transferring records from one school to the other, so we thought.www.theadanews.com