Ada graduates more than 150 Thursday

More than 150 proud Ada Cougar seniors received their diplomas Thursday during commencement ceremonies at the Ada Cougar Activity Center. "What does it mean to be an Ada Cougar?" graduating senior and Class Vice President David Anderson asked in his "Student Perspective" speech. "I'm not just answering this question for me, but for all of us. The whole class of 2021 failed to finish their junior year in person because of COVID. But think back to what we learned. We learned to be adaptable, flexible, resilient, self-motivated, and diligent.