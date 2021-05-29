"Make your plans, and watch God laugh"

I sat, squinting my eyes and wiping my tears. All I could see were the crusty, crumpled up tissues serving as glaring reminders that I was, in fact, not in a dream. The old wooden table and piles of papers with scribbled notes were evidence of the hard work I’d been doing over the course of about five hours. Unexpected was an understatement compared to the reality of what happened on that first Tuesday morning small group. The ladies I’d just met didn’t look back at me with a cold stare, or glance at their watches eager to leave. To my surprise, their faces met my tears with acceptance, and their expressions felt warm and inviting, like a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. It was at this sticky, old farmhouse table where I heard God’s voice for the first time, and it was through these women the Holy Spirit would use to teach me how to listen and hear my Heavenly Father.