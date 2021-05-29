"Make your plans, and watch God laugh"

When I witnessed this woman’s audition on American’s Got Talent, I could feel it with millions of others around the world — a rare and holy thing was happening. And when Jane Marczewski, a graduate of Liberty University and a cancer warrior, stood under the falling awe of the show’s golden buzzer, we were all the ones that felt like manna had fallen out of the sky for our own hungry hearts to learn how to honestly lament and taste the healing presence of God. I quietly reached out to Jane and asked if we could repost some of her words here, because we are hungry to learn from a sage who has walked through the darkest valleys and leaned close enough to God that she now soars on wings of grace — and she is honoured to share her brave, vulnerable heart with you and I am undone by the reverberation of the Holy Spirit in every beat of her thrumming heart — the ones you will hear in these unforgettable, haunting words of Jane’s, as you to lift and rise with her: