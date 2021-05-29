Saturday Morning Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will again be in the 90s with elevated humidity with perhaps an isolated shower. As we go through the weekend we should see a few more hit and miss showers and storms compared to the past few days. But our best chance of rain right now looks to be on Monday when we could see some widespread showers and storms thanks to a stalled out front to our north. But as we go through the week the rain chances will come down slowly as the front will weaken. But due to the possible wet weather our temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs around the 90 degree mark.