Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saturday Morning Forecast

WDBJ7.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and storms are likely this afternoon. Some storms may be on the stronger side. Showers and storms are likely today. Some storms may be on the strong side. A mix of sun and clouds today with a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

www.wdbj7.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible today

**Flash Flood Watch in effect through 7 AM Friday**. Thunderstorms are currently moving through the area this morning from Nebraska and Iowa. Some storms are on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and heavy rains. Our first round of storms will move out of the area late morning giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. Much of the afternoon hours will be dry, hot and muggy today. Another round of storms will develop late this afternoon into the evening. These storms also have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Lincoln, ILwjbc.com

Flash flood watch through Saturday morning

BLOOMINGTON – Plenty of rain is expected as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Saturday. The NWS says periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend. Some of these storms could be severe, especially Friday afternoon and evening and again Saturday afternoon and evening. The primary hazards will be damaging winds and large hail.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Rain possible through Saturday morning…

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Gage and Pawnee counties. This watch is set to expire at 7AM on Saturday morning. It is important to clarify that a Flash Flood Watch DOES NOT mean that Flash Flooding is occurring right now. Rather, the potential is there for flash flooding through 7AM Saturday. In other words, we’ll be watching for Flash Flood Warnings.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

More heat Friday followed by shower chances this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will again be in the 90s with elevated humidity with perhaps an isolated shower. As we go through the weekend we should see a few more hit and miss showers and storms compared to the past few days. But our best chance of rain right now looks to be on Monday when we could see some widespread showers and storms thanks to a stalled out front to our north. But as we go through the week the rain chances will come down slowly as the front will weaken. But due to the possible wet weather our temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs around the 90 degree mark.
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Flash flood watches remain in effect until Saturday morning

Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day. Flash flood watches remain in effect across our area until Saturday morning. Heavy rain from training thunderstorms will continue to pose a risk for flash flooding in many spots throughout the day. Thunderstorms this morning will wind down before another round is possible by the afternoon and early evening hours. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could develop during the afternoon with damaging wind gusts and large hail as the primary threats. Tornado risk is low, but not zero. The weather this weekend looks to stay active with scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday and a few more returning on Sunday. Stay connected with KCTV5 as we continue to monitor the ongoing flooding concern.
Environmentklin.com

Flash Flood Watch Until Saturday Morning

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…. The Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas; in southwest Iowa, Fremont and Page. In southeast Nebraska, Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, and Saline. Several rounds of thunderstorms...
Connecticut StateNews 12

Warm temperatures, humidity in the forecast for CT this weekend

Connecticut will be seeing an increase in humidity and warmer temperatures following several dry days. Friday will see temperatures in the high 70s as humidity increases throughout the day under a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's temperatures will reach the mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds as...
Falls City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Flash flood watch in effect through Saturday morning

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson. Including the cities of Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City * Through Saturday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday night. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding despite recent dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.