RongRong, Communicating through Photography #celebratephotography

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteidl interviewed RonRong in this video from YouTube:. Revisiting these texts and images anew on the occasion of this publication, RongRong has composed an absorbing personal narrative of an artist coming into his own. RongRong’s Diary. Beijing East Village also serves as an invaluable, first-hand record of a burgeoning artistic community, its precarious political context, and the real lives behind a pivotal moment in Chinese contemporary art.

#Beijing East Village#Real Lives#S Diary#Chinese#Rongrong Inri#Adafruit
