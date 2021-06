East Central University will close Monday, May 31, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. Linscheid Library will close at 5 p.m. Friday and also reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will close at 11 a.m. Friday and reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.