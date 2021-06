The Penn State football schedule is a brutal stretch for the Nittany Lions, but where will the first loss occur for James Franklin’s team?. Despite a late start due to COVID-19, the 2020 Penn State Nittany Lions were hopeful they would finally get over the hill and make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. But with the losses of linebacker, Micah Parsons (opt-out) and running back, Journey Brown (heart condition), their season was off to a bad start before they even played a game.