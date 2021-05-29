Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, IL

Several Area Students Are On Greenville University Spring 2021 Dean's List

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENVILLE, Ill. (May 28, 2021) - Several area students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester. Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR Alton, IL Charnette Hardin, Junior Whitney Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Greenville, IL
City
Hometown, IL
Greenville, IL
Education
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville University#Graduate Students#Greenville College#Dean College#Graduate College#Junior College#Christian#The Free Methodist Church#Spring#St Louis#Class Year Alton#Ill#Liberal Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Greenville, ILwgel.com

KC Greenville Education Center KICK Class June Schedule

Kaskaskia College’s Office of Continuing and Community Education June schedule for the Kids In College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program at KC’s Greenville Education Center include:. 6/7 – Build a Simple Robot, Ages: 3rd-8th grade, Cost is $15.00. Students will create a simple Robot using a red Solo cup and a...