NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Cap Reaches $294,433.92

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $634.56 or 0.01806889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $294,433.92 and approximately $8,368.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.