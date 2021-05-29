Cancel
NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Cap Reaches $294,433.92

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $634.56 or 0.01806889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $294,433.92 and approximately $8,368.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.90 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $273.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

reflect.finance Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (RFI)

Reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $21,840.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Tops $190,040.27

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $190,040.27 and $438.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Drops By 65.8%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PKG Token (PKG) Market Cap Hits $234,324.22

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 33% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $234,324.22 and $6,276.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Precium (PCM) Market Cap Achieves $5.46 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Precium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Precium has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Precium has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $273,935.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.80 million and $256,276.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Reaches $16.08 Million

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002199 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00062473 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00164956 BTC. Egoras...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $430,333.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.32 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One BitMart Token coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $31.32 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolution Populi (RVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.29 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $37.29 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartshare Hits Market Cap of $864,522.14 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $864,522.14 and approximately $68,966.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $330.61 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $330.61 million and $180,977.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00011712 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SUN Reaches Market Cap of $184,949.79 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SUN has a market cap of $184,949.79 and $22.90 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

APIX (APIX) Hits Market Cap of $5.66 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $956,642.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gatechain Token (GT) Hits Market Cap of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Reaches $699,329.77

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $699,329.77 and approximately $515.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Herbalist Token Market Cap Hits $22,229.63 (HERB)

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $22,229.63 and approximately $7.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EveriToken (EVT) Market Cap Reaches $114,473.33

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveriToken has a total market capitalization of $114,473.33 and $9.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nyerium Market Cap Reaches $75,125.53 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Nyerium has a market cap of $75,125.53 and $14.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.