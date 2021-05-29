Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Hold Rating for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.