ONOToken Price Reaches $0.0003 (ONOT)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 16 days ago

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 95.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded up 222.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ONOToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONOToken has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $717.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com
