536,000 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Royce & Associates LP
Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,257,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.55% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.