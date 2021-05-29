Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.