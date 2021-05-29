MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Cap of $907,126.36

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $907,126.36 and approximately $1,103.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.