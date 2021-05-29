Cancel
EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

By Suzanne Cooper
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.92 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

