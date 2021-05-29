Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi Sells 8,482 Shares of Stock
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.www.modernreaders.com