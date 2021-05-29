Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi Sells 8,482 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.