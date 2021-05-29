Cancel
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi Sells 8,482 Shares of Stock

By Emily Schoerning
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 37,332 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $389,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genesco were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 144.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Nautilus worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of DHT worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stockscom-unik.info

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.